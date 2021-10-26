Tom Brady giving Bucs fan who returned 600th TD a Bitcoin

Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on ESPN that he is rewarding Bucs fan, Byron Kennedy, with a Bitcoin for returning his 600th touchdown pass.

Kennedy was standing in the end zone with a friend when Brady threw his historic touchdown pass. But wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t realize it was a historic pass, and tossed the ball to Kennedy as a keepsake. The team later had to do a bit of negotiating to get it back.

Brady first brought up the Bitcoin prior to the Monday Night Football appearance, announcing the idea of making sure Kennedy received a gift.

Experts say if Kennedy had kept and later sold the ball on the open market, it could have been worth in the range of $500,000.

In exchange for returning the ball, the team gave Kennedy two signed Brady jerseys, a Brady helmet, a signed Mike Evans jersey and game cleats, two season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and the 2022 season along with another game ball and a gift certificate for merchandise in the team store.

Now he’s getting a Bitcoin from Brady, too. If you’re doing the math at home, the current price of Bitcoin is $62,999. It’s not quite the mortgage-level value the ball may have been worth, but it’s a nice addition to the other gifts Kennedy is also getting.

