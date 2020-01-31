1  of  2
Tom Brady’s cryptic post has everyone asking: Will he stay or will he go?

Sports

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tom Brady – arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history – has the social media world abuzz with a cryptic post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Staying, or going? Will he, or won’t he? Is he, or isn’t he? Returning to the Patriots, or taking his talents elsewhere?

No stranger to drama on the field, Brady seems to be reveling in the drama surrounding the pending decision about the next step in his career, and it’s driving football fans CRAZY. Some social media sleuths have even gone so far as to try to figure out which direction TB12’s feet are facing in the shadowy, black and white image.

Even NFL experts gave their various takes on the post.

Opponents from rival teams are giving Brady some “friendly advice.”

So, is Brady on his way in, or on his way out? You should probably follow him on social media to find out for sure.

