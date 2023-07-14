MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 144 top women’s golfers are dodging the raindrops in Milford this weekend to compete in the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship.
The golfers are members of the Epson Tour, the official developmental golf tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
“It is so important because we really combine all of our values in terms of bringing health to the community, meeting people where they are, and that’s really what this event does in this region,” said Dr. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, director of Hartford HealthCare’s sports neurology program.
The golf players will compete for a $200,000 prize in the 54-hole event at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.
“Hartford, Milford specifically, is a tremendous market for the Epson Tour. We like to play in a little bigger markets so we can get some fans out here this weekend and really showcase the incredible athletes that are here performing and playing for the road to the LPGA,” said Epson Tour Chief Business Officer Jody Brothers.
Among those competing is Sacred Heart University senior Chantal El Chaib, the 2023 Northeast Conference (NEC) player of the year.
Barring additional weather delays, the top 60 will survive the cut after Saturday’s second round.