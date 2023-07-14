MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 144 top women’s golfers are dodging the raindrops in Milford this weekend to compete in the Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship.

The golfers are members of the Epson Tour, the official developmental golf tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

“It is so important because we really combine all of our values in terms of bringing health to the community, meeting people where they are, and that’s really what this event does in this region,” said Dr. Stephanie Alessi-LaRosa, director of Hartford HealthCare’s sports neurology program.

The golf players will compete for a $200,000 prize in the 54-hole event at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.