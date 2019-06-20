Travelers champ Bubba Watson brings pop-up candy shop to the championships

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson has not had any trouble finding the sweet spot on his clubs here in Cromwell.

Now fans can find Bubba's Sweet Spot and get a taste of Pensacola, all thanks to his pop-up candy shop.

Bubba was all for the idea of a pop-up candy shop at the championship, as long as all the profits went the charity.

Meanwhile, Bubba will go to work Thursday in hopes of winning the tournament for a fourth time.

"The golf course is in perfect shape, so I'm looking forward to it and looking forward to the pairing I got," Bubba said. "Learn from the young guys and watch them play some good golf."

