Sports

Travelers champ Bubba Watson brings pop-up candy shop to the championships

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:03 PM EDT

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson has not had any trouble finding the sweet spot on his clubs here in Cromwell.

Now fans can find Bubba's Sweet Spot and get a taste of Pensacola, all thanks to his pop-up candy shop.

Related: Celebrity Pro-Am big success at Travelers Championship

Bubba was all for the idea of a pop-up candy shop at the championship, as long as all the profits went the charity.

Meanwhile, Bubba will go to work Thursday in hopes of winning the tournament for a fourth time.

"The golf course is in perfect shape, so I'm looking forward to it and looking forward to the pairing I got," Bubba said. "Learn from the young guys and watch them play some good golf."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center