Travelers Championship celebrates 11th annual Women’s Day

Thursday was round one of the 2019 Travelers Championship, but it was also the 11th annual Women’s Day.

The celebration kicked off with a breakfast at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, with speakers, prizes and a silent auction benefiting Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

“We actually started this event because we found that mostly men were joining the tournament,” said Courtney Garro, “and we wanted to find some way to get women out and enjoying the sport.”

Hundreds came out for an event that sells out in minutes.

“I was fortunate to come to this event last year and it was a spectacular event,” said Alexa Gentile, who works for Travelers. This year, she said she was excited to bring her mom.

Women’s Day is also about getting women more into the sport — that’s why, for the past five years, they’ve held a women’s golf clinic.

“It’s a fun way to get the ladies to come out after the speakers and enjoy hitting some golf balls next to the professionals,” said Justin Smith, director of player development, TPC River Highlands, “and hopefully picking up a tip or two that’s gonna make them better.”

That’s what brought Alicia Kidd to the clinic. “I’m horrible at it,” Kidd said with a laugh, “but the instructors were amazing taught me how to do it a lot better.” She came out to Women’s Day with her friends.

“I think more women should come out and do this,” said Kidd. “It was a great experience.”

