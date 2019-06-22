Travelers Championship: Round three brings fun in the sun for players and fans

Travelers Championship day three is currently underway. Big names on golf are driving big crowds to Connecticut.

Chez Reavie takes the lead at 16 under par for Saturday.

Zach Sucher, was the leader early in this round Saturday. He birdied the first hole and then on 2, just off the green. Then a nice long putt for another birdie. He shot a 31 on the front 9 and the crowd is staring to take a liking to the big man from Atlanta.

But on the back 9, Sucher gets a bogey, double bogey and another double bogey, which brings him 10 under par.

As for Bubba Watson, he was +3 for the day, -2 for the tournament. He’ll try for a big day on Sunday, but is also starting to look ahead towards the tournament in Detroit next week.

There’s still a lot to do for all ages around the green during the tournament.

The fan zone has so much happening. Tons to do with the kids like a LEGO building, kids can make and race cars at the Stanley Black & Decker booth. They also have mobile charging centers all over the fan zone.

If you want to feel like one of the pros, then there’s lots of putting to be done on the mini golf course. You can also take the chipping challenge for charity and even get some help on your swing.

Country duo LOCASH is performing on the fan zone stage Saturday night.

