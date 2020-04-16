Travelers Championship to run as scheduled, but without fans

Russell Knox watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament in Cromwell, Conn., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship is still set to go on as scheduled, but without the fans.

This comes as PGA announced schedule adjustments for the current and upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other PGA TOUR events scheduled for this season have either been rescheduled or canceled. As for the Travelers, it will run as-is without the crowds. Fans will be able to watch the Travelers Championship on television.

Those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive a full refund in the next 30 days.

The #TravelersChamp remains on the @PGATOUR schedule as a TV-only event, with no fans on-site, broadcast June 25-28 on @CBS and @GolfChannel. Fans who purchased tickets will be automatically refunded. Thanks for your continued support. https://t.co/S0SG2AErNk pic.twitter.com/UALq42OAyS — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) April 16, 2020

Here is the revised 2019-2020 PGA Tour Schedule:

June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

• June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

• June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

• July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

• July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

• July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

• July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

• July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

• July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

• August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

• August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

• August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

• August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

• August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia