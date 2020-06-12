Travelers Championship

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Health
One Good Thing
Crime
Politics
Traffic
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
Top Stories
Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping
Top Stories
Trump turns virus conversation into ‘US vs. THEM’ debate
Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles
Norwich celebrates Juneteenth with ceremony in Freedom Courtyard
Video
Vulnerable US Latino communities hard hit by COVID-19
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
CT Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
High School Senior Send-Off
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
Connecticut Families
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Courage Awards
High School
New England Patriots
UConn Huskies
NBA
MLB
NHL
Top Stories
Wheelchair tennis players now told they could play US Open
Top Stories
Simpson, DeChambeau contend at Hilton Head in different ways
Top Stories
Around sports world, Juneteenth celebrated like never before
Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp
“Change Can’t Wait”: Connecticut Sun launching social platform to address racism and oppression
Alex Zanardi undergoing head surgery after handbike crash
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Law Down
Money Wisdom
Health Matters
Living Well
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Milspin Educates Community on Covid Key
Video
Top Stories
OMV/ Jealous Monk Open For Business!
Video
The New England Air Museum Opens for Business!
Video
Total Mortgage: Educates community about services
Video
The Law Down: Choosing a Personal Injury Lawyer
Video
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping
Travelers Championship
Phil Mickelson commits to 2020 Travelers Championship
Video
Chez Reavie, Jordan Spieth & Marc Leishman commit to 2020 Travelers Championship
Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson commit to 2020 Travelers Championship
Dustin Johnson and Jason Day commit to 2020 Travelers Championship
Justin Rose, Tony Finau and Paul Casey commit to play 2020 Travelers Championship
More Travelers Championship Headlines
CT charities to still benefit from Travelers Championship
Video
Travelers Championship to run as scheduled, but without fans on site
Video
Patrick Reed commits to 2020 Travelers Championship
Video
Bryson DeChambeau commits to 2020 Travelers Championship
Bubba Watson commits to 2020 Travelers Championship
Video
Trending Stories
Police investigate homicide of New Haven woman believed to be shot while sleeping
‘I have no hope’: CT man who survived near-lynching almost 60 years ago says he has no hope for change
Video
Today’s Forecast
Guilford company’s new pill that could prevent COVID-19 from entering the body gets FDA OK for human trials
Video
Gov. Lamont declares today ‘Juneteenth Day’ as Connecticut remembers the day with events, recognition
Video
Don't Miss
‘The State of Race:’ How do we begin the healing process?
Video
More Don't Miss