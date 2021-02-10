1 world golfer Dustin Johnson commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

(WTNH) — Champion golfer Dustin Johnson will be joining the Travelers Championships in 2021.
The Travelers Championship made that announcement Wednesday morning.
Johnson holds 24 victories in the PGA Tour, is a two-time major champion, and is ranked as the number 1 world golfer.
This announcement comes as The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Johnson withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and had recently won in the Saudi International for a second time.
The Travelers Championship is set to happen June 21-27 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.