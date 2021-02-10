1 world golfer Dustin Johnson commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

Dustin Johnson holds up his ball on the 18th green after his third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(WTNH) — Champion golfer Dustin Johnson will be joining the Travelers Championships in 2021.

The Travelers Championship made that announcement Wednesday morning.

Johnson holds 24 victories in the PGA Tour, is a two-time major champion, and is ranked as the number 1 world golfer.

This announcement comes as The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Johnson withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and had recently won in the Saudi International for a second time.

The Travelers Championship is set to happen June 21-27 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.