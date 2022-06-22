CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will host some of the world’s best golfers from Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26 in Cromwell.

Here’s who is playing, how to get tickets, and everything else you need to know before you head to the course.

The 2022 Player Field

Event organizers say 156 golfers make up the 2022 field. The field lis not final until 5 p.m. Friday, June 24. Players are allowed to add or withdraw from the tournament until the deadline.

Click here to see who will tee off.

Get Tickets

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster, with prices for grounds access starting at $59 for Wednesday, $74 for Thursday and Friday, and $79 for Saturday and Sunday.

Champions Club tickets can still be purchased via verified resale on Ticketmaster. Mohegan Sun Club tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday but start at $145 for Thursday and Sunday. Mohegan Sun Club overlooks the 16th and 17th holes, while Champions Club has one of the best views of the 18th green.

There are admissions programs available for military and veterans, health care workers, and first responders as well as a program for kids age 15 and under.

Only mobile tickets will be accepted at the gate.

More information can be found here.

Course Map

View the 2022 course map below.