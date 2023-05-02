CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A record $20 million purse is drawing the best golfers to Cromwell for the upcoming Travelers Championship.

The boost is due to the PGA Tour making some, but not all, tournaments “designated” or “elevated.” For the players, that means a larger prize. For fans, that means an opportunity to see the best golfers in the sport play.

“Being a designated event this year and having the field that we’re gonna have, and the show that the fans are gonna see and the sponsors are gonna see, it’s gonna be unbelievable,” said Nathan Grube, the tournament director for the championship. “I mean, it’s gonna be like nothing we’ve seen here in the history of this event.”

Local charities will also see an increase in donations with the higher prize.

Andy Bessette, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Travelers, said it gave more than $2.5 million to more than 100 charities over the past year.

“And, we’re not happy with the number,” Bessette said. “That number’s gonna continue to grow this next year and into the future.”

Since taking over as the title sponsor in 2007, the Travelers Championship has generated more than $25 million for nearly 900 nonprofits in the region.

And speaking of talent, Bessette said that he spoke with Tiger Woods in October, and believes that the golfer may have come to the Travelers Championship if it wasn’t for his recent operation.