Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(WTNH) — The Travelers Championship has announced that four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is committing to the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Koepka ranks at number 11 on the Official World Golf Ranking and has eight PGA Tour victories under his belt.

The Travelers Championship will be held at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. from June 21-27.