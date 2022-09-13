CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Travelers Championship may have crowned a winner back in June, but on Tuesday, the real winners got to celebrate why the tournament exists in the first place.

A celebration was held in Cromwell for all the organizations that benefited from the 2022 Travelers Championship. The tournament raised over $2.5 million, a record year for the Travelers.

“Thank you for your support. No other professional sports leagues get to stand up and do what we’re doing here today,” said Nathan Grube, tournament director for Travelers Championship.

The 2023 Travelers Championship will get underway on June 19.