CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — With the Travelers Championship officially underway, many fans will spend the next few days walking the course in changeable weather. It can be a recipe for people to get hurt or get sick. So, the Travelers Championship has to be prepared for anything.

“We essentially have a free-standing emergency department right here on the course,” Dr. Jennifer Martin, the chief of emergency medicine at St. Francis Hospital, said.

St. Francis Hospital, Trinity Health, and the local paramedic departments handle the health care needs at the tournament. Trinity Health has been doing that for more than 20 years.

“We see all spectrum of problems and challenges,” Martin said. “We see anything from, ‘I’d like some sunscreen because it’s a sunny day,’ Ibuprofen for a headache, to people who fall down and have catastrophic injuries that need transportation to the emergency department.”

To get to everyone needing help, they have a couple of dozen people on bikes, carts, and other vehicles, with a dispatch center on site.

Most years at the Travelers, the health problems are too much sun and heat. That is not the problem this year. Instead, it’s chilly, and we’re expecting rain, which can cause problems on the course.

“We can anticipate people could fall a little bit more than they normally would,” Martin said. “So, the twisting of ankles, rolling of ankles, and associated pain there. Falling down and just scraping up your lower extremities, perhaps.”

While it’s great that medical help is available, you don’t want to need it, so Martin said to make sure you stay hydrated with water while on the course.

“Ensure that you’re eating small, regular meals throughout the day so that if you are enjoying other beverages, things don’t catch up with you,” she said. “And, again, appropriate footwear for the weather.”

If you do need medical assistance, look for the men and women of Trinity Health in bright yellow shirts.