CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — What keeps bringing Andy Bessette back to the Travelers Championship?

Charity — and the good it’s done in the community.

“And that was so, so important, and such an important reason that I wanted to stay involved in it,” Bessette said.

The tournament has generated more than $25 million for nearly 900 nonprofits across the region since Travelers became a title sponsor in 2007.

Bessette was a hammer-thrower at the University of Connecticut who qualified for the 1980 Olympics. He never went because the U.S. boycotted the games to protest Russia’s 1979 invasion of Afghanistan.

“Forty-three years later, I can tell you, you really never get over it,” Bessette said.

The experience made him appreciate the fact that someone along the way gave him an opportunity. Perhaps that is why so many successful tour players have turned pro at the Travelers Championship, including newly minted U.S. Open champion Wyn Am Clark.

“It’s so many similarities,” Bessette said. “I’ve watched this movie before, and I knew that I wanted to watch it again. And so this is one of my proudest pieces of the whole tournament experience has been to do that, and to give you people an opportunity to grow.”

This year’s tournament is an elevated event. Bessette, whose success in running the tournament got him inducted into the Connecticut Golf Hall of Fame, is negotiating for 2024 and beyond.

Amid the PGA Tour and LIV merger, there’s more questions that answers — although he doesn’t call it a merger. Instead, he said it’s more of a new company.