CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Star golf player Collin Morikawa has committed to the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Morikawa is currently ranked 11th in the world and has already won two majors including the 2020 PGA and the 2021 Open Championship.

He just finished in a tie for the 10th at the Masters Tournament over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy commits to 2023 Travelers Championship

Morikawa is joining a star-studded field of golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

This will be Morikawa’s third time at the Travelers Championship Tournament.

The Travelers Champion Tournament begins on June 19 and will go until June 25th.