Day tests negative for COVID-19, will play Travelers third round solo

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Jason Day has asked to be tested for COVID-19 just before the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Officials have decided to have him play as a single Saturday as a precautionary measure. PGA Tour said Day tested negative Saturday prior to his 9:15 a.m. tee time. He was originally going to play with two other players for this round.
Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday — Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday.
There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals from the Connecticut event.