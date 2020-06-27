Day tests negative for COVID-19, will play Travelers third round solo

Jason Day of Australia watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Jason Day has asked to be tested for COVID-19 just before the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Officials have decided to have him play as a single Saturday as a precautionary measure. PGA Tour said Day tested negative Saturday prior to his 9:15 a.m. tee time. He was originally going to play with two other players for this round.

Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday — Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday.

There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals from the Connecticut event.