Field is set for 2020 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship announced its full player field for the 2020 tournament Friday. It’s a field that will feature the top five players in the Official World Golf Rankings, nine of the top ten in those same rankings, and ten past champions of the event.

The nine players in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking include Rory McIlroy (No. 1), Jon Rahm (No. 2), Justin Thomas (No. 3), Brooks Koepka (No. 4), Dustin Johnson (No. 5), Patrick Reed (No. 6), Patrick Cantlay (No. 7), Webb Simpson (No. 9) and Xander Schauffele (No. 10).

This year’s field of 156 players currently includes ten players who have won the tournament at TPC River Highlands: Defending champion Chez Reavie (2019), three-time winner Bubba Watson (2010, 2015 and 2018), Jordan Spieth (2017), Russell Knox (2016), Kevin Streelman (2014), Marc Leishman (2012), Stewart Cink (1997 and 2008), Hunter Mahan (2007), J.J. Henry (2006) and Phil Mickelson (2001 and 2002).

For a look at the entire field, including bios, visit the Travelers site here.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event, with no spectators permitted on-site.