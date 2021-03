CROMWELL, CT – JUNE 24: Bubba Watson watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2018 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Three-time winner Bubba Watson has committed to the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Watson won the Travelers Championship in 2010, 2015 and in 2018. He also is two-time Masters Champion and has 12 PGA Tour victories.

One of Connecticut’s favorite players returns to his old stomping grounds. Welcome back three-time #TravelersChamp winner @bubbawatson! pic.twitter.com/tzL1TmmQZQ — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) March 23, 2021

The Travelers Championship will take place from June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.