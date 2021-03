Patrick Reed reacts to fans watching from a nearby hotel after his second shot on the 18th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(WTNH)– Pro-golfer Patrick Reed has committed to play in the 2021 Travelers Championship tournament.

Reed was the Major Champion in the 2018 Masters. He also has nine PGA tour victories.

Reed is currently ranked as the #8 golfer in the world.

The Travelers Championship will be held between June 21-27 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.