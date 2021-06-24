‘Heartwarming’: Hole in the Wall Gang Camp grateful for Travelers’ continued support after devastating fire

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Back in February, a tremendous fire caused significant damage to Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, the Ashford-based getaway for children with serious illnesses. At a time of need, Travelers stepped up with a promise to match a million dollars in donations.

“Loyalty, compassion,” Hole in the Wall CEO Jimmy Canton said of what the Travelers Championship means to him.

Travelers’ continued support of the camp after the devastating fire earlier in the year.

“The response from Travelers, the invitation to the community to step forward and help us, nothing short of heartwarming and heart-healing,” Canton said.

“By Friday, four days or five days [after the fire] we actually raised – they raised – a million dollars, matched the million and people kept going. So we ended up raising, $2.2, 2.3 million, which is great,” explained Andy Bessette, VP and Chief Administrative Officer of Travelers.

A year ago, the tournament went on but was devoid of fans because of COVID-19. But the sponsors honored their commitment even though they weren’t going to get any bang for their buck. All so that the charities wouldn’t miss out – because of the relationship.

“I get so excited because nobody can do anything alone in life,” Bessette added. “And we can’t do this alone. Yeah, we’re title sponsor but it takes a lot of people rowing the boat to make it go forward and we’re all rowing in the same direction for our community and for the charity.”