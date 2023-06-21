NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship has grown a lot as a top PGA destination. The tournament brings great golf to Connecticut and benefits more than a hundred local charities. Organizers said this could be a record-breaking year for fundraising.

“We, internally, look at it as the charities are our owners, and they are the ones that own this event, and we are responsible to them to generate as much money as we can for them,” tournament director Nathan Grube said.

One of those charities is House of Heroes, which honors veterans and first responders by doing one-day, no-cost repairs of their houses.

“Doing things like handicapped ramps or widening doorways, retrofitting bathrooms, that sort of thing,” Dennis Buden, House of Heroes Connecticut senior advisor, said.

It may have seemed like the Travelers returned to normal last year, but Grube said ticket sales and corporate sponsorships were still not back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. This year, however, they are back and then some, which is more good news for charities.

“Last year, [we raised] $2.5 million. We were thrilled. That’s what we gave back to our community,” Grube said. “All net proceeds go back to our charities. Last year was a record, and we’re going to push $3 million this year.”

This is the second year House of Heroes has been part of the Travelers program, Birdies for Charity with Webster Bank. That helped them raise more than $40,000 last year. In 13 years of work, House of Heroes has now fixed up more than 200 homes.

“When we show up at their house, and we complete the work, and they’ve got tears in their eyes for the gratitude for providing the assistance, it is such rewarding work, and it’s such necessary work,” Buden said.

This weekend, they hope to raise more money and are scheduled to complete projects at four more homes.