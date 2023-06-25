CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Want to catch a glimpse of the famous Goodyear blimp at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell? There are a few tools to help.

FlightAware shows detailed information about the blimp’s progress, including the average time it spends in the air. According to the website, the blimp was as far away as Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday, before moving into Connecticut on Friday.

The blimp was in the air three different times on Saturday, departing from Hartford and traveling for 52, eight and 32 minutes per flight. It was next scheduled to take off at 6:18 p.m. on Sunday and land at 6:50 p.m.

Goodyear keeps a schedule of its own. Instead of exact times, it has a list of events the blimp is expected to fly at. After taking to the air on Saturday and Sunday in Cromwell, it’ll head to the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic from July 1 to July 2 in Detroit.

The blimp even has its own Twitter account. The aircraft was delayed on Saturday due to the weather, according to a post, but did eventually take to the skies.

“We could have used that @Travelers umbrella earlier but after a bit of a delay, we couldn’t be more excited to finally make our return to the @TravelersChamp,” the account Tweeted.