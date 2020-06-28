Johnson wins 2020 Travelers Championship by one stroke over Streelman

Dustin Johnson hits his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — Through pandemic precautions and spotty weather, Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Travelers Championship Sunday.

Johnson finished the tournament at 19-under after shooting a final round 67 to beat Kevin Streelman by one stroke.

Johnson had just finished the 15th hole when the horn sounded and the golfers were cleared from the course. The inclement weather delay lasted nearly an hour with thunder and lightning in the area.

After the delay, Johnson bogeyed the 16th hole to see his lead over Streelman trimmed to one stroke. But, Johnson then carded a par on the 17th hole and needed only to par 18 for the win. He promptly overcame whatever nerves he may have felt and crushed his tee shot 351 yards down the middle of the fairway – the longest drive of the day at the 18th hole by any golfer.

An approach shot and two putts later, Johnson claimed his 21st career win on the PGA Tour.

Johnson hadn’t won since March of 2019 until his tap-in Sunday.

“I’m definitely proud of myself for continuing the streak and I want to keep it going,” Johnson said. “It was a long time between wins, though, and, so, hopefully it won’t be that long for the next one.”

Johnson overcame two bogeys on the back nine Sunday, while Streelman – the 2014 Travelers Championship winner – fired three birdies in a bogey-free final round.

Johnson now has at least one win in each of the first 13 seasons of his career.

Johnson shot a 9-under, 61 in Saturday’s third round to climb into the final twosome for Sunday’s final round.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy tied for 11th at 13 under after a 67. Phil Mickelson, playing his first tournament since turning 50, followed up his opening rounds of 64 and 63 with two 71’s to finish at 11 under.

The 2020 Travelers Championship featured two players testing positive for COVID-19, several other players withdrawing from the event due to coronavirus concerns, no fans on the course, but plenty of drama coming down the stretch. All capped off by Dustin Johnson’s first win at TPC River Highlands.