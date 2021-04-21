Leishman, Rose commit to 2021 Travelers Championship

Justin Rose (Left) of England, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) And Marc Leishman (Right) watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two more high-ranking golfers have committed to the 2021 Travelers Championship happening this June.

Marc Leishman and Justin Rose will be heading to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for the championship.

Leishman won his first victory on the PGA Tour at the 2012 Travelers Championship, and has added four more tour victories since then. This will be his eleventh time appearing in the Travelers Championship.

Rose is a gold medalist, competing at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and is a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour. He finished seventh at the 2021 Masters. He’s traveled the world, earning eight victories on the European tour, as well as wins in South Africa, Japan, Australia, and Indonesia. Rose turned pro just at 17-years-old, one day after he tied for fourth as an amateur at the 1998 Open Championship. This will be his tenth appearance at the Traveler’s Championship.

The 2021 Travelers Championship will take place at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 21-27.