News 8 kicks off Travelers Championship tournament at annual Media Day

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Several of the world’s best golf players will be back in Cromwell in just over a month for the Travelers Championship. Tuesday, News 8 was happy to be a part of the annual Media Day, a kickoff to the tournament.

Unlike last year when no fans were allowed to attend the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 10,000 or so golf fans will walk the course this year.

Today is Media Day and 2020 #TravelersChamp winner @DJohnsonPGA is joining us! Check back on our channels for a recap. pic.twitter.com/9bbVFcMq6v — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) May 10, 2021

And while the fans couldn’t participate last year, the sponsors sure did! Something clearly not lost on Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

He told News 8’s Rich Coppola, “I’ve said before that I think we have some of the best fans on tour. I think we have some of the best sponsors on tour. Rich, they stuck with us last year when we had nothing to sell them. Right? I mean, no pro-ams, so skyboxes, no tickets. They stuck with us. They left their investment with us.”

And because the sponsors stayed with them, the tournament was able to give way $1.6-million to charity. Grube said the sponsors are sticking with them again this year.