CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The state is getting ready for the start of the Travelers Championship on Thursday.

The celebrity pro-am and mini-golf tournament were held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Our News 8 team won the mini-golf event and brought back the winning prize of $2500 donated to charity of our choice.

John Pierson, Erik Dobratz and Ashley Baylor took home the $2500 check for Interval House — a nonprofit working to end domestic violence.

The first round tees off begin on Thursday.