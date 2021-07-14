Traveler’s Championship recognizes military moms-to-be with annual Operation Shower event

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Traveler’s Championship ended a few weeks ago and because of the busy schedule, they had to push one of their biggest events to this week.

It’s called Operation Shower and it’s sponsored by Connecticare.

At the event, 40 military moms-to-be are recognized and showered with gifts.

“It’s just a way for us to say thank you and show our support,” Tournament Director Nathan Grube told News 8.

The event helps moms like Chaliza Diaz, whose husband serves with the Army National Guard.

“Going on 12 years, he’s actually deployed overseas in Africa,” Diaz said.

She’s almost six months pregnant and after a difficult road to pregnancy, she is so happy to receive support from her military family and all of the sponsors.

“Coming here today it’s just like a tear jerker. Feeling so appreciated, having all this stuff, it’s literally no joke. You have people who tell you so often when you’re in a deployment that they’re going to be there for you and to see this come through from the sponsors of the event is phenomenal,” Diaz said.

It’s a non-profit event that recognizes expecting moms who have a spouse or partner who is a deployed service member from the National Guard and local bases.