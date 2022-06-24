CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – What makes the PGA Tour different from most other sports events is that all the money goes to charity. Charitable dollars have meant even more for many organizations amid the pandemic.

As many people know, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has been a primary beneficiary of the Travelers Championship through the years, but it’s certainly not just them. More than 125 charities will benefit this year alone from this year’s event.

Perhaps no one is more appreciative of the support now than Connecticut Foodshare. According to estimates from Feeding America, 490,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger.

“Especially at this time, the Travelers Championship is doing what they’re doing for non-profits here in Connecticut is very, very helpful. People forget that there are still a lot of people out there that are still hurting and feeling the effects from the pandemic. A lot of the federal benefits have run out, and a lot of people still haven’t recovered from their jobs,” said Jason Jakubowski, Foodshare President & CEO.

Foodshare partners with a network of over 650 community-based hunger relief programs throughout the state.

Another recipient is First Tee Connecticut, one of the 150 chapters. It’s a youth development program where kids learn more than just the game of golf. As they like to say, they create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience.

“Whether it be promotional or just growing the game, Travelers and First Tee, and the TPC here, we’re all doing it together. The financial impact is super important and I know lots of other charities benefit from that as well,” said Mark Moriarty, Executive Director of First Tee CT. “This year, for the first time ever, the PGA Tour has allowed each tournament to designate a beneficiary for a pretty significant gift based on our efforts of diversity and inclusion. The Travelers Championship was very nice to designate First Tee CT for an additional $50,000.”