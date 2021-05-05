Paul Casey and Jason Day commit to 2021 Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship lineup is getting bigger, adding Paul Casey and Jason Day to the list of pro golfers committed to playing in the 2021 tournament.

Casey will be making his seventh appearance at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. He has three PGA Tour victories under his belt and has won 15 times on the European Tour. While as a member of the European team, he competed in four Ryder Cups.

Day is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, including his win at the 2015 PGA Championship for his first major title. For 51 weeks in his career, he was ranked the #1 golfer in the Officials world Golf Ranking. At the Travelers Championship in 2019, he tied for eighth.

The 2021 Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.