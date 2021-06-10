Phil Mickelson commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson has announced his commitment to the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Mickelson has won the Travelers Championship prior, making him the first champion to re-enter. Mickelson comes off of a recent win at the South Carolina PGA Championship, making this his sixth major title.

“When a lot of fans think about golf, they think of Phil Mickelson, and I know they’ll be rooting hard for him again at TPC River Highlands,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Winning the PGA Championship at 50 is a tremendous accomplishment. I know Phil is excited to return to Connecticut and play in front of the fans who have always supported him.”

The Travelers Championship will be held on June 21 to June 27 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Click here for tickets.