Pro golfers Cantlay, Bradley commit to 2021 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two more pro golfers have committed to the 2021 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Patrick Cantlay and Keegan Bradley are now on the roster for the tournament set for later this month.

Cantlay won the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood in October 2020. He also won at the 2019 Memorial and the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

In 2011, Cantlay shot a 60 at TPC River Highlands, the lowest score by an amateur in PGA Tour history; he was 19-years-old at the time.

Cantlay is currently ranked number 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Bradley will be making his 11th consecutive appearance in the Travelers Championship. He tied for second place in 2019.

Bradley won the PGA Championship as a rookie back in 2011; it was his first major title. He also had his first TOUR victory earlier that season at the Byron Nelson Championship.

The Travelers Championship will take place at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 21-27.