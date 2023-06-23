CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Health of New England runs what is called the Rest and Recharge Zone in the Black & Decker Fan Zone.

“Mostly, it’s an air-conditioned area where folks can step inside, get away from the heat,” explained Kaitlin Rocheleau, Spokesperson for Trinity Health of New England. “Yesterday that was a big deal. Sit down, use the comfortable seating to really rest and recharge.”

While you are recharging yourself, you can also charge your phone, and pick up some free sunscreen, lip balm and hand sanitizer. If you’re bringing little ones to the Travelers, the most welcome part may be the family care privacy suites.

“We’re happy to have the tiniest members of the family have a space to go in, get a diaper change, have some breast feeding, bottle feeding needs,” Rocheleau said.

You can also win prizes playing the giant Plinko game, which has become surprisingly popular. Everyone is welcome to stop by the Rest and Recharge zone, but there are places on the course where only certain people are allowed. We don’t mean the players, but the real heroes: Our nation’s veterans and their families.

It’s called the Patriot’s Outpost, a place where those who served get special service, also thanks to Trinity Health of New England.

“It’s an opportunity for us to thank those who have served us, so it’s exciting for us to be able to provide this venue,” explained Montez Carter, the President & CEO of Trinity Health of New England. “Whether it’s refreshment, nourishment, an opportunity to sit here on the 9th hole.”

The veterans enjoying the outpost love the special treatment.

“Excellent. Anything that you can do for veterans is excellent,” said Ken Murato, who served in the U.S. Army in the 1960s. “I certainly do appreciate it.”

All active, guard, reserve and retired military service members are welcome at the Patriot’s Outpost all weekend long.