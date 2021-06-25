Round 2 of Travelers Championship starts with a tie for the lead

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Round 2 the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell is starting off with two pro golfers sharing the lead.
In Round 1 Thursday, Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok of the U.S. each shot 7 under 63, the best in their careers on tour.
Defending Champion Dustin Johnson has the chance to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the world ranking since U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm is sitting out this week. Round 1 left him with an even-par 70.
Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson is in a group at 4 under par.
Take a look at the file below or click here for Round 2 pairings:
First tee for Round 2 is 6:45 a.m. Friday.