Round 2 of Travelers Championship starts with a tie for the lead

Satoshi Kodaira lines up his shot on the seventh green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Round 2 the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell is starting off with two pro golfers sharing the lead.

In Round 1 Thursday, Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok of the U.S. each shot 7 under 63, the best in their careers on tour.

Defending Champion Dustin Johnson has the chance to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the world ranking since U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm is sitting out this week. Round 1 left him with an even-par 70.

Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson is in a group at 4 under par.

Take a look at the file below or click here for Round 2 pairings:

First tee for Round 2 is 6:45 a.m. Friday.