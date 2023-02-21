CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Travelers Championship announced that Scottie Scheffler has committed to the PGA Tour.

Scheffler is the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year and will be returning to the TPC River Highlands for a fourth straight tournament appearance.

“It’s exciting to welcome Scottie back to the Travelers Championship, coming off such an amazing season that’s carried into this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “The fans can expect to continue to see top players like Scottie joining our field in the weeks to come.”

Scheffler will join Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele to compete in the tournament from June 19-25.

For information about the 2023 Travelers Championship, click here.