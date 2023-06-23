CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you bringing your kids to the Travelers Championship in TPC Highlands this weekend? If so, you can check out some activities for children below.

At the Stanley Black and Decker Fan Zone you can find the following activities:

Photo – ops

Face painting

Rock climbing

Interactive games

Spots to eat and drink

Hyperice products to try

There’s also the opportunity to get a little pampered, like the pros and their caddies with hyper ice.

The company Hyperice creates products to help professional athletes recover faster through massage technology. The technology will be available for everyday people to try at the event.

This includes massage guns, dynamic air compression boots and hot and cold therapies.