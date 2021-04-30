Travelers Championship announces details on tickets, new safety protocols

Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– The Travelers Championship announced 2021 ticket information and on-site guidelines for welcoming fans at TPC River Highlands.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 25, and can be purchased at TravelersChampionship.com. There will be two pricing options available that provide single-day access, which include limited numbers of grounds tickets and upgraded courtyard tickets.

There will also be new on-site protocols in place for 2021, including:

  • All tournament ticket sales will be digital, and spectators of all ages must have a ticket to gain entry to the grounds. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and no tickets will be available at the gate.
  • No cash will be accepted on-site at TPC River Highlands. All concessions and retail locations will accept cashless forms of payment.
  • Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
  • Spectators must follow social distancing measures.

