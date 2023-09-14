CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Everybody sees the greatest golfers in the world out on the course at the Travelers Championship, but off the course, something even greater happens.

The newly “elevated” tournament broke its record this year, raising more than $3 million for charity.

Some of the group who received that money got together back at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell Thursday morning. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is always one of the biggest beneficiaries. Newly rebuilt after a fire in 2021, it helps seriously ill children and their families.

“When we dream our biggest dreams, and we stretch and evolve, and we grow, and we continue to work with these families, it’s something we can only do with great partners at our side,” Robin Farrell, the chief development officer for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, said.

The Travelers partners with dozens of other charities, too.

“The dollars that are raised through the travelers make so much of a difference,” Dianne Auger of the Malta House of Care of Greater Hartford explained. “We’re 100% funded by philanthropy.”

Malta House operates free health care clinics with the money they get from the tournament.

“So, you’re helping us to save the lives of people who otherwise would have no primary care,” Auger said.

The tournament also helps the Cromwell Creative District improve the look of the town where the tournament is held.

“What we try to do is use art as an economic driver to revitalize downtown Cromwell, to highlight our assets here in Cromwell,” James Demetriades, the founder of the Cromwell Creative District, said.

Plus, there is the charity named for Captain Andrew Pedersen Keel, an Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan. Among other things, APK Charities runs a thrift store.

“Where we provide free furniture, housewares and clothing to veterans who are transitioning from homelessness into permanent housing,” Bob Keiser, who is Pedersen-Keel’s stepfather, said. “In the last year, we’ve completed 21 apartments.”

The group is known for runs, marches, and CrossFit fundraisers, but it also provides financial help to numerous people associated with the military.

“We had 181 partners like that this year,” Nathan Grube, the tournament director said. “They could have filled this room and told stories like that about what the tournament means to them.”

As great as the tournament itself is, Grube calls the charity celebration his favorite day of the year.