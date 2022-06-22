CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship winner’s trophy includes some of the greatest names in golf history, but only one is referred to as the Jackie Robinson of golf.

14 years after Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, Charlie Sifford became the first African American to play on the PGA tour.

In doing so, he had to come from behind on the final day while holding off Gary Player.

The North Carolina native also won the United Golf Association’s Negro Open six times. Sifford was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2004 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.

He passed away in 2015.

Sifford would have turned 100 years old this year, and to honor his accomplishments, the Travelers Championship posthumously named Sifford honorary chairperson for this year’s tournament.

But that is not all. Charlie Sifford Jr. was in Wethersfield this week for the Charlie Sifford Centennial Celebration Golf Outing.

“It’s always a great honor to be here. I have never been in this part of the country before in my life and when they were talking about putting on a tournament here, I really couldn’t wait to get here to see the golf course here, he won his first golf tournament on,” Sifford Jr. said.

“To have that type of legacy in our family, it really means a lot to us to understand like how the game of golf evolved and how he changed, you know, the history books and things like that,” said Julia Sifford, Charlie’s granddaughter.

Proceeds from the outing will help pay college tuition for students who attend a historically Black college or university or for minority students with an eye on a golf management position.

Sifford Jr. accepted a check from Travelers worth $100,000.

“Out of everything we’ve done in 16 years at the Travelers Championship, this is one of the greatest things I think that could happen because we’re all about bringing different people in,” said Andy Bessette, Travelers executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

When asked what Sifford Jr. thought his dad’s reaction would be, he said:

“He’d be jumping for joy, you know, he would probably be crying tears of joy.”