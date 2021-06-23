Travelers Championship kicking off with Celebrity Pro-Am Wednesday

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, is starting up at the TPC River Highlands Wednesday. The first part of the tournament will be the Celebrity Pro-Am.

Many of these celebrities in the lineup have deep ties to Connecticut sports, including Univ. of Saint Joseph men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun, UConn head football coach Randy Edsall, and 10-time Emmy-award-winning ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman. Find the full lineup here.

The pros will be teeing too, starting just before 7 a.m. until around 2 p.m.

Fans are allowed to spectate in-person once again after having to settle for the TV set last year. There are some COVID-guidelines in place that fans should be aware of beforehand. Admission will be limited to a fraction of the fans usually in attendance, and tickets must be bought ahead of time.

Round One of the tournament will start Thursday.