CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship kicked-off this week in Cromwell, with some of the biggest names in Golf heading to the Nutmeg State.

The tournament takes place from June 19 to 25 at the TPC River Highlands. Spectators are allowed on-site Wednesday.

We can expect to see some of the best golfers in the world. Maybe not necessarily the best golf in the world, because the pros will be playing with the amateurs and the celebrities.

You can usually expect a lot of fun. While the Travelers Championship itself has possibly its best field ever, the celebrities are not too bad, either: UConn coaches current and former, like Geno Auriemma, Jim Calhoun, Jim Mora, Hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh, assistant women’s basketball coach Chris Dailey. Jets great Boomer Esiason, Giants great Tiki Barber. UConn great Dan Orlovsky. Andre Tippett, Tim Wakefield, Doug Flutie, Chris Berman and the great Bill Murray.

They love playing here and so do the pros, like Xander Schauffelle.

“It feels what you call a second home, but definitely a lot of good feels and good thoughts from last year and definitely a place that we feel comfortable at on,” Schauffelle said.

He is ranked sixth in the world right now. Of the 43 top players in the world who are healthy and eligible to play, the Travelers has 38 of them. That’s an incredible field. It means probably even more money raised for charity this year — Charities like House of Heroes — which repairs homes for veterans. We will be talking to them later in the day.

At 6:45, we will be talking live with tournament director Nathan Grube about how he got the best field ever to come to Connecticut this week.

Since 2007, Travelers of Connecticut has been the title sponsor of the tournament, with more than $25 million generated for charity and over 900 nonprofits have benefited from the event. The tournament provides a significant economic impact for the state.

Stay tuned with News 8 for continuing coverage of the tournament.