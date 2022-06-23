Watch the video above for the full interview with Dr. Martin.

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Travelers Championship tournament begins on Thursday, and some of the biggest names in golf are gathered in Cromwell for the event.

But, one highly anticipated golfer is not in attendance. Justin Thomas, ranked 5th in the entire world, has withdrawn from the tournament due to back issues. Thomas made sure to announce the cancellation was not due to him going to the LIV tour.

Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, did state on Wednesday he was leaving the PGA tour for the LIV tour.

Pros were out on the course Wednesday for the celebrity Pro-Am. With the tournament’s return, so followed many of the regulars. Some of those big names include Doug Flutie and Chris Berman, UConn’s football and hockey coaches.

Former UConn and NFL quarterback, and ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky was paired up with former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield. Both are regulars at the TPC River Highlands.

“As far as like what the day is, they do an incredible job of, you know, going out of their way to make you feel comfortable and your family feels comfortable. And I’ve said this for years now. It’s one of my favorite days,” Orlovsky said.

“They do such a great job raising money for all different kinds of causes here in Connecticut. And, you know, being on the Red Sox Foundation, we do the same thing in Massachusetts,” added Wakefield.

The tournament play starts at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

There are some new places for regular fans to get out of the weather and sit down this year, and those are at four different holes. And every year, there is an entire medical team standing by to help staff and spectators.

Though golf is a sport often associated with leisure, the tournament is just like any other sporting competition, and sometimes things can get rough.

From minor cuts and dehydration to more severe medical emergencies, a medical care team is always onsite at the TPC River Highlands.

News 8 sat down with the Chief of the Emergency Department at Saint Francis Hospital, Dr. Jennifer Martin, who discussed how the care team responds to medical emergencies anywhere on the property.