Travelers Championship: ‘Know Before You Go’ guide

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers Championship has announced COVID-19 event guidelines for people participating or attending the championship this week.

Golfers started arriving on Tuesday to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. The Celebrity Pro-Am is Wednesday and round one of the tournament kicks of Thursday.

The tournament is open to fans for the first time since 2019, but it won’t exactly be back to normal.

Just under 10,000 will be allowed per day. In a normal year, we might see 30,000. Tickets must be bought ahead of time; you cannot get them at the gate.

Local restaurants and hotels are filling up for the week-long PGA Championship. Some things to keep in mind: You won’t be able to get close to the players, no handshakes or autographs, and there will be food but it will be served differently. Additionally, no airconditioned tents and no “fan zone”.

Nathan Grube, Travelers Tournament director, told News 8, “No masks if you are fully vaccinated. There are some great concession programs, food and beverage if you want to come out…How we cue lines paying attention to social distance to increase airflow things like that.”

Sierra William of Freddy’s Pizza added, “When the tournament comes around its gets really busy in here. We have a lot of people come in for slices and a lot of the Travelers come in and we get a lot of new customers.”

Last year was tough on local merchants. They’re hoping for some customers this summer, but they are really looking forward to 2022 when they hope the pandemic is a memory.