CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — If you plan to walk the course at the Travelers Championship, the course sits on about 150 acres of real estate. What if a medical emergency should arise?

For more than 30 years, St. Francis Hospital and Trinity Health have been sponsors of the Travelers Championship and the exclusive medical provider for more than 20 years.

Golf fans in the northeast have just one PGA TOUR event this year, but, this week at the Travelers Championship, they’ll see many of the world’s greatest players.

At 6,800 yards, the TPC River Highlands isn’t a long course, but the galleries are large. Attendance ranks second only to TPC Scottsdale.

Like the players and their caddies, fans are in good hands at any time if they aren’t feeling entirely up to par. Again this year, Trinity Health is on the course providing medical services. No matter how big or small.

“We equip this tent, here that we’re working in, with things to provide resuscitation to our patients, to provide airway should a patient need, and to your point, we have sunscreen and Tylenol,” Dr. Jennifer Martin, the emergency department chair at St. Francis Hospital said.

Trinity Health has set up a compound near the clubhouse. It’s a quasi-urgent care center with all the equipment, hospital beds and ambulance service ready if needed.

“We prepare here like we’re in the emergency department,” Martin said. “The nature of emergency medicine is preparing for those low-frequency, high-intensity moments as best you can. Not necessarily anticipating that they’re going to happen, but preparing as we can. It’s all about preparation.”

In the event of an emergency, Trinity Health uses technology to give a rapid response.

“It’s a simulated emergency for us, and, thanks to medical care stations and mobile units throughout the course, they were able to reach the patient in need in a timely manner.”

“We have about 30 health care providers on the course at all times. And they include EMTs, paramedics, nurses and physicians,” John Quinlavin, the chief of medicine services, said. “We have a command staff as well, and so we put those folks onto various modes of transport. Our advanced dispatch center is able to identify which of the units are closed to a patient in need. And based upon that determination, the dispatcher will send the appropriate units.”

If you aren’t feeling well on the course, you are encouraged to come to the medical compound or satellite tents out on the course for assistance.

In terms of preparation, EMS teams are already preparing for next year’s tournament.