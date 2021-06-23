Travelers Championship proceeds benefit Hospital for Special Care’s ALS Center of Excellence

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Since taking over as title sponsor of the PGA tournament held in Cromwell in 2007, Travelers has generated more than $20-million for local charities and nonprofits.

Buy a ticket to just about every sporting event, and the money goes towards an owner’s bottom line. Not with the PGA tour. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the Travelers Championship stay right here supporting nonprofits like The Hospital for Special Care’s ALS Center of Excellence.

RELATED: Travelers Championship: ‘Know Before You Go’ guide

As the world’s top players vie for the top prize in this year’s Travelers Championship, a far greater battle is being waged. The fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – or ALS – more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Even during a pandemic, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Wendy DeAngelo, vice president of development and communication for the Hospital for Special Care told News 8, “We are all in this together and we’ve had to get very creative over the last year. And there is, first of all, no one more creative than the leadership team at the Travelers Championship.”

The same might be said for Mahoney Sabol, sponsor of the 5k race at the Travelers Championship. In just four years, the Glastonbuty-based accounting and business consulting firm has contributed and helped to raise around $250,000.

COVID-19 restrictions led to the race being canceled last year. So, instead, Mahoney Sabol took their sponsorship and transitioned it into a challenge grant for the Birdies for Charity Campaign. This comes with an additional 15% match provided by Birdies for Charity’s sponsors Webster Bank and Enterprise.

Jim Mahoney, the managing partner at Mahoney Sabol said, “So we did, we pivoted to this and said ‘let’s still find a way to raise some money for a great cause.’ It’s important, we don’t want to give this up till we find that survivor and find a cure some day.”

RELATED: Travelers Championship tees off with Celebrity Pro-Am Wednesday

Also this year, patients and their families won’t be able to enjoy the accessible chalet on Corporate Row provided by the tournament due to COVID. But, they’ll certainly be watching.

Michael Tamburino, a Hospital for Special Care ALS patient said, “When I went the first time, I took my boys and my best friend, and now we all are addicted to watching it every year. And, we’ll definitely be watching it again this year. We just love it.”