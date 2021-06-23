Travelers Championship Round 1: When your favorite golfer will be teeing off Thursday

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday morning just before 7 a.m., the best golfers in the world will tee off at the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

One hundred fifty six athletes will be battling to make the cut this weekend.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is back in Cromwell. He was out there the last couple of days practicing. Johnson met the media Wednesday and says he is looking forward to trying to win it again. He tees off at 1 p.m. Thursday on the first tee.

Two-time Travelers Championship winner Stewart Cink is also back this year. He’ll be teeing off at 7:45 a.m. at the 10th tee.

FULL LIST: Starting times and rounds:

Due to COVID-19, a limited number of fans will be allowed at the event this year.