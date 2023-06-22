CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship officially kicks-off Thursday morning.

Round One tees-off at 6:45 a.m.

Wednesday was all about having fun for the celebrities and the amateurs. For the pros, it was one last practice round on the TPC River Highlands course.

Those pros include 38 of the top 50 golfers in the world. It is the most impressive field they’ve ever had in Cromwell. The Travelers was elevated by the PGA this year, meaning it can offer a lot more money to players. Plus, everyone already liked playing this tournament anyway.

There are so many fans are expected here that there is a whole emergency medical system set up in case anyone gets sick while on the course. It’s run, as it has been for more than 20 years now, by Trinity Health.

“We have about 30 health care providers on the course at all times,” Chief of Medicine Services John Quinlavin said. “And they include EMTS, paramedics, nurses and physicians. We have a command staff as well. And so we put those folks onto various modes of transport.”

They have vehicles and bicycles to get around the course, as well as their own dispatch center. There are mobile care stations and a health care compound set up with a mini-emergency room. Of course, you don’t want to end up there. So, if you do come to the Travelers, make sure you drink enough water, don’t get overheated, and don’t push yourself too much.

There are always places you can relax and watch the action on TV.