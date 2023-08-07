CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Keep your eye on the green next year, because Cromwell’s Travelers Championship will be a 2024 PGA Tour Signature Event.

“We are excited that the Travelers Championship will continue to be one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR schedule,” Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube said in a written announcement. “We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated and involved title sponsor in Travelers. It’s truly an honor to host this tournament and as the event has grown, it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the impact it has made on local business owners and the people who benefit from the nonprofits we support.”

It’s not the first time the Travelers Championship has had the designation. It was elevated this year, as well.

The title means more prize money on the field — to the tune of $20 million for 2023. Between 70 to 80 golfers will compete for the purse. The designation also means that all athletes will play all four days.

Next year’s event will be held on June 17 to the 23.