Travelers honors active-duty military, veterans, healthcare workers at championship golf tournament

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The TPC at River Highlands is feeling a little underdressed these days through no fault of their own. Remember, last year at this time the course was naked of fans. A limited number of fans are allowed each day. Most of the stands aren’t where you normally see them. And no Military outpost.

But there is still a great field, still an awesome golf course. Friday, there were also military personal, and health care workers. Travelers sponsor Trinity Health and Stanley Black and Decker made sure of it.

“Health care workers, we’re celebrating them this week,” said Travelers Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette. “There’s no outpost here for military, but there’s a lot of free tickets for military.”

We met a few veterans who took advantage, including Kenneth Shaffer who came all the way from Erie, Pennsylvania.

“That’s fantastic that they do this for the veterans and anybody that doesn’t take advantage of it, should take advantage of it,” Shaffer said.

Bristol’s Bill Ogonowski also served in the Army. “I think Travelers is really showing they appreciate the military and those who served for America. That’s how we got our freedom in America.”

Bessette knows it takes a village. Many of the sponsors, including Trinity Health of New England, have been a part of this tournament well before the arrival of the red umbrella.

“We want to give back, especially to veterans and their families who have given their lives,” said Stu Rosenberg, the President of Johnson Memorial Medical Center.

“The point is”, Bessette said, ”we need a lot of big sponsors. They all know we give back and do good things for our community.”