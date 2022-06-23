CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship is one of the best-attended tournaments year in and year out on the PGA Tour. Trinity Health is once again providing medical services to players, their families and fans.

While TPC River Highlands isn’t the longest course on tour, galleries can navigate 160 acres or so of real estate.

“A vast majority of our cases, especially on hot days, are dehydration and heat related injuries. We also get a fair share of, you know, minor scrapes and cuts and bruises that we take care of,” said Dr. Ben Litman, an emergency medicine physician at St. Francis Hospital.

Located near the clubhouse, Trinity Health has a compound that is set up to what amounts to be a quasi-urgent care center, with plenty of equipment and hospital beds and ambulance service at the ready.

“We have a whole host of medications, you know allergy medications, minor aches and pains. We have wound care here,” Litman said.

In the event of a medical emergency, Trinity Health uses technology to give rapid response. They simulated an emergency for News 8. Thanks to medical care stations and mobile units throughout the course, they were able to reach the patient in a timely manner.

“You’ve seen our dispatch center. So all the units have radios. They all have GPS tracking on them. That’s how we’re able to identify the nearest appropriate unit. That’s how we accomplish our response time of two to three minutes, just about anywhere on course,” said John Quinlavin, chief of medical services at St. Francis Hospital.

They do not just show up tournament week. They are already beginning to plan for next year’s tournament. On Jan. 1, they will really put the pedal to the medal in planning for 2023.